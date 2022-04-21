Scottie Scheffler: Hot Streak or Game's Next Dominant Player?

The 25-year-old has won four of his last six starts, including the Masters, but what are we to make of this run?

Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods dominated the Masters in different manners and it was Scheffler who was the ultimate headliner by winning the green jacket. But just how good is he? Is he becoming the game's new most dominant players or on just one helluva hot streak?

Also, for as good as Woods' return to competitive golf was, who would have imagined his putting would take the weekend off at Augusta National. And a breakdown of another sort — Cameron Smith's 12th hole disaster in the final round.

