Soaking up New Mexico Golf and Reviewing a Notable Weekend for LIV

The hosts spent a couple days in northern New Mexico, on horseback and golf carts, and visit with a director of golf from the area.

The #CoLPlaycation headed to Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, for a two-day trip to golf paradise at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell recap their trip to northern New Mexico, rounds at Twin Warriors Golf Club, horseback riding at the Tamaya Stables and more.

The Korn Ferry Tour was in action, handing out 25 PGA Tour cards at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, where some heroics were made by pros to earn their way to the big game.

The LPGA's Dana Open gave Mexican Gaby Lopez her third career victory after a blazingly low Sunday.

LIV Golf's Boston tournament included a lot of firsts for the fledgling tour, and friend of the podcast David Button was inside the ropes for the Thursday Pro-Am.

In Tuned In, Michael is all-in on the new Lord of the Rings show on Amazon Prime, while Alex was enjoying a unique spin on the weather from a New Mexico meteorologist.



This week's guest is PGA professional Derek Gutierrez, the general manager and director of golf at Santa Ana Golf Corporation. Derek chats with Michael and Alex about his journey into the game, the uniqueness of golf in northern New Mexico, and his role on the PGA of America Board of Directors.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, they recap the fantastic food from the Hyatt Regency Tamaya, as well as the incredible dinner they enjoyed at the Prairie Star restaurant at the Santa Ana golf course.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more episodes of Course of Life coming soon.