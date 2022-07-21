Skip to main content

St. Andrews British Open Brings Back Fond Memories for Jay Delsing

Podcast host shares personal stories from his playing days and offers his thoughts on the pre-championship happenings.
The 150th British Open had plenty of fireworks, even before the first tee was struck. Host Jay Delsing offers a first-person accounts from his St. Andrews appearance at the 123rd British Open and shares his Arnold Palmer story as The King retired from Open Championship competition. 

For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

