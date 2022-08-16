Talking FedEx Cup Playoffs and a Chat With Broadcaster Hailey Hunter

Are the floodgates now going to open for Will Zalatoris? The Course of Life hosts consider that and talk to a well-traveled broadcaster/golfer.

The U.S. Amateur made hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell very happy when a Seinfeld-inspired group was announced, colliding their favorite TV show and sport.

But the real news was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship where Will Zalatoris finally was able to get a W after a four-hole playoff. Alex and Michael wonder if this will now open the floodgates for the second-year PGA Tour player.

Meanwhile in the courtroom, a trio of LIV golfers tried to make their way back into the FedEx Cup playoffs, and while they were unsuccessful, the golf world was graced with a whole lot of interesting information.

Rumors continued to swirl as well around the next batch of golfers possibly headed to the LIV Tour, including the world No. 2 Cam Smith.

Big shoutout to a Course of Life past guest Taylor Montgomery, who was able to officially secure his PGA Tour Card.

The FedEx Cup rolls on to the BMW Championship, now in Delaware, meaning the Tour pros will all be on the same page for a brand new venue.

In Tuned In, Alex is getting in on World Chase Tag, while Michael is getting himself some fashionable new polos ahead of an exciting trip to New Mexico.

This week's guest is Hailey Hunter, a sportscaster and golfer whose crazy life has led her to golf as a lefty, report from the Olympic Games in Tokyo and work for the PGA Tour.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is all set and ready for Pumpkin Spice Season to officially begin, while Michael is mixing it up with za'atar on his challah.