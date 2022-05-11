Listen: Tom Watson Goes Down Memory Lane

The eight-time major champion recounts the great moments in his career, which include a pair of epic major duels with Jack Nicklaus.

Tom Watson, a Hall of Famer with eight major titles among his 39 PGA Tour and 77 worldwide wins, joins host Jay Delsing to talk about Watson's well-decorated career.

The discussion includes Watson's great duels with Jack Nicklaus (Royal Troon in 1977 and Pebble Beach in 1982), the two greats' longtime friendship and what Delsing describes as "Watson character."

