Skip to main content

Tom Watson Goes Down Memory Lane — And What Memories They Are

The eight-time major champion recounts the great moments in his career, which include a pair of epic major duels with Jack Nicklaus.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Tom Watson, a Hall of Famer with eight major titles among his 39 PGA Tour and 77 worldwide wins, joins host Jay Delsing to talk about Watson's well-decorated career. 

The discussion includes Watson's great duels with Jack Nicklaus (Royal Troon in 1977 and Pebble Beach in 1982), the two greats' longtime friendship and what Delsing describes as "Watson character."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Tags
terms:
Tom Watson

Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Listen: Tom Watson Goes Down Memory Lane

By Jay Delsing28 seconds ago
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan addresses the media prior to the 2022 Players Championship.
News

PGA Tour Draws Line in Sand, Refuses to Grant Releases for LIV Golf Events

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: Max Homa Does It Again and Train's Pat Monahan Stops By

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon3 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-Nelson
News

Byron Nelson Looks Ripe for Another First-Time PGA Tour Winner

By Jeff Ritter, Scott Jenstad and Jeff Erickson4 hours ago
Gambling
Greg-Norman
News

LIV Golf Received 170 Entries for First Event, Including 19 of World's Top 100

By Bob Harig6 hours ago
Zalatoris
Gambling

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Craig Ranch

By Daniel Wooters7 hours ago
Gambling
Jordan Spieth watches a shot at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
News

AT&T Byron Nelson: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff8 hours ago
Joe Buck is pictured at a press conference prior to Super Bowl LIV in 2020.
News

The 'Manningcast' Format is Coming to Golf, But Will It Be A Buzzworthy Broadcast?

By John Hawkins10 hours ago
Media Buffet
OmniAmeliaIslandResort_LittleSandy
Where to Golf Next

Little Sandy's Debut Continues a Short-Course Trend

By Ward Clayton12 hours ago