Listen: Wrapping Up Zurich, a Hollywood Show and Champions Tour Rebirths

In the latest 'Course of Life' podcast, alligators are fair game and so is the NFL Draft, alongside plenty of golf.

It was a week with alligators and a golf clinic as Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay roll to victory at the Zurich Classic. Co-host Alex Lauzon celebrates his victory, while Michael wonders why we can't have a joint PGA/LPGA team event.

The LPGA put on a show in Hollywood as Nasa Hataoka wins at Wilshire Country Club by five strokes.

The Champions Tour is sometimes a place for players to have a second life as a golfer, and Scott Parel is doing just that as he notched his fourth career victory at the ClubCorp Classic.

Names are finally coming out for the LIV Classic, and so far, they aren't that much to be excited about.

The PGA Tour heads to a new tournament this weekend in Mexico, and Alex isn't about to make this field look better than it is.

In "Tuned In," Michael is getting his relaxing and supportive vibes from the pottery cousin of Great British Bake Off, while Alex is awfully upset with the Food Network's latest decision on Spring Baking Championship.

This week's featured guest is yet another Holey Moley contestant, Gerard Dyson, aka Sgt. Swag. Gerard talks about his time on the mini golf course, his time in the military and playing golf, and enjoying watching the pros play in Atlanta.

The basketball playoffs are in full swing, and Alex and Michael are on the Celtic bandwagon! And this weekend is the NFL Draft, so resident football expert Cole Thompson joins Alex for our annual draft preview.

As we #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is enjoying a coconut donut while Michael is baking up more delicious babka flavors.