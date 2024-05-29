Power Rankings: Rory McIlroy Is Head of the Class at Canadian Open
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour shifts north for the RBC Canadian Open. Here’s how our model sees the event event shaping up:
2024 RBC Canadian Open Preview
Hamilton Golf and Country Club, site of the RBC Canadian Open, is a Harry Shapland Colt masterpiece inaugurated in 1914. Recent renovations, including enhancements to several holes and improvements to the course infrastructure, have further elevated its status as one of Canada's premier destinations. With a rich history dating back over a century, Hamilton has witnessed plenty of memorable moments. Here are the players our model likes this week.
KeyCompete’s 2024 RBC Canadian Open Power Rankings
1. Rory McIlroy (+360) - Didn’t click in the two majors, but a winner at Wells Fargo and the champion here in 2019 and '22.
2. Shane Lowry (+2200) - Won alongside McIlroy at the team event but quietly having a solid season.
3. Sahith Theegala (+1800) - Power and precision should play well here.
4. Tommy Fleetwood (+1600) - Ball-striking also works well at Hamilton, and that happens to be Fleetwood’s bread and butter.
5. Cameron Young (+2200) - Armed with power and finesse, it feels like he should contend every week, including this one.
6. Corey Conners (+2000) - A Canadian crowd favorite, Conners could get some extra juice. Ball-striking and steady demeanor will be formidable.
7. Alex Noren (+2200) - Swede carries experience and precision.
8. Sam Burns (+2500) - Power game to thrive on big stages.
9. Akshay Bhatia (+4500) - Solid all around. Fearless. Winner earlier this year at Valero..
10. Adam Scott (+3000) - Smooth swing and impeccable course management should get him in the mix.
2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Recap
Davis Riley dominated Colonial Country Club and his five-stroke victory solidified his status as a rising star. But the tournament was overshadowed by the tragic passing of Grayson Murray, which sent shockwaves through the golf community and left players, officials, and fans in disbelief and mourning. Murray will be remembered for his charisma, talent, and infectious spirit.
KeyCompete had a solid week that brought our yearly record to 92-59 on matchup bets.
