Power Rankings: Despite Off-Course Drama, Scottie Scheffler Remains Man to Beat This Week
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour is in Fort Worth for the Schwab Challenge. Here’s how our model sees the event event shaping up:
2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Preview
The Tour has made its annual return trip to historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Designed by John Bredemus and PGA legend Perry Maxwell in 1936, Colonial remains a testament to classic golf course architecture. Its tree-lined fairways, strategic bunkering, and small, undulating greens pose a stern test, and recent renovations by Keith Foster have enhanced the layout's integrity while preserving its timeless charm.
It will play as a par 70 and stretch more than 7,200 yards while demanding precision off the tee and skill around the greens. Here are the players our model likes this week:
KeyCompete’s 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Power Rankings
1. Scottie Scheffler (+275) - Fresh off an “eventful” week at the PGA, Scheffler may still be distracted by his off-course arrest and resulting fallout, but his impressive ball-striking and tenacity are enough to lead our list this week. Still finished T8 at the PGA despite all the drama.
2. Collin Morikawa (+1200) - Silky smooth swing but putter let him down Sunday in the final pairing at Valhalla. Due for a W.
3. Max Homa (+1800) - Aggressive style and burgeoning confidence could translate into another podium finish among an elite field.
4. Tony Finau (+2500) - Prodigious length and deft touch are formidable. Quietly having a solid season.
5. Jordan Spieth (+2000) A crowd favorite and former champion here, perhaps this is a week things click and the old magic returns.
6. Si Woo Kim (+3500) - Dark horse despite an MC at the PGA.
7. Brian Harman (+3500) - Accuracy and iron play are well-suited. T26 last week.
8. Harris English (+3000) - Steady and well-rounded. T18 at Valhalla.
9. Akshay Bhatia (+5000) - The young phenom has been turning heads with his prodigious talent and fearless demeanor. Winner at the Valero last month. MC last week.
10. Sungjae Im (+3500) - Ball-striking make him a constant threat. MC last week.
2024 PGA Championship Recap
The 2024 PGA Championship will be remembered for Xander Schauffele's breakthrough victory and the shocking news of Friday morning’s bus accident that killed a pedestrian and Scottie Scheffler's arrest, which cast a shadow over the event. Schauffele's six-footer to win on the 72nd hole was as clutch as it gets.
KeyCompete had a solid week on our matchup bets and brought our yearly record to 87-57.
