PXG Takes Putting to the Next Level with New Allan Putter
Last month I received an invitation from PXG to visit Scottsdale National, the private golf course for the company's billionaire founder, Bob Parsons. The company was staging a media day, and it would be an opportunity to check out the all-new Black Ops Irons and Sugar Daddy 3 Wedges.
It was an incredible experience. I was professionally fitted for the irons and had the opportunity to sit down with PXG founder Bob Parsons and discuss his new book, Fire in the Hole!: The Untold Story of My Traumatic Life and Explosive Success, which is now one of my favorite books of all time.
But one of the surprise highlights from my trip was PXG's new flatstick: the Allan Putter.
The Allan Putter harnesses the power of physics to help golfers sink more putts. Named after Allan Parsons, Bob's late brother, the putter is designed for golfers of all skill levels.
Mr. Parsons recalled his brother saying, "We're not here for a long time; we're here for a good time," which captures the essence of this putter. I've already made more putts with this putter than I ever thought possible.
PXG Allan Putter Review: Look and Feel
The PXG Allan Putter features a sleek, modern design with clean lines and a striking black and silver color scheme that immediately caught my attention. This mallet-style putter has a unique S-hosel design that gives it a futuristic look, setting it apart from traditional putters. The shaft seamlessly blends into the head, creating a smooth and appealing look.
When I picked up the putter, I noticed the weight distribution differed from others I've used. The balance point shifted towards the toe, initially unfamiliar but surprisingly comfortable. The grip's subtle texture provided a reassuring feel, allowing for a confident hold.
The alignment aid on the putter head is simple yet effective. A single, uncluttered line stretches from the face to the back, making it easy to square up to the target. I really like this minimalist design.
One standout feature is the "Pick Up Pocket" on the sole. While it may initially seem a little gimmicky, it has a practical value in those moments when retrieving the ball can be a hassle.
The putter face features a refined pyramid pattern, which is only noticeable upon closer inspection. The precision of the milling is evident, and I couldn't help but run my fingers over the subtle texture, curious about how it would affect the ball at impact.
The putter's stability and balance are immediately apparent. It seemed to want to naturally stay square to my stroke path, reducing the twisting that's common with other putters.
PXG Allan Putter Features and Performance
At the heart of Allan Putter's performance is PXG's groundbreaking Zero Torque Balance Technology. Positioning the center of gravity (CG) just below the shaft axis using a unique S-hosel design lets the putter face stay square and stable throughout the stroke. Your hands simply hold the putter without manipulation, as the putter naturally resists twisting. This reduces your need to counteract any putter face rotation, promoting consistent center-contact and ball striking.
The Allan Putter is a true feat of engineering, featuring a hollow body construction crafted from durable 303 stainless steel. A lightweight aluminum alignment aid and sole optimize weight distribution. Inside, the putter is injected with a proprietary S-COR polymer that makes up 37% of the head's volume. This polymer bonds to the putter face, the thinnest in the industry at just 0.055 inches thick.
Expect this putter to stay wonderfully square to your natural putting path. Your hands will remain stable without fighting the putter head, resulting in better consistency and more made putts. During a fitting, the Allan Putter can be optimized in a range of weights from 360g to 395g. The S-hosel creates an effective 3° loft at a 70° lie angle, positioning your hands for a natural forward press.
PXG Allan Putter Conclusion
The PXG Allan Putter packages innovative Zero Torque Balance Technology, premium materials and performance-enhancing design elements to help golfers roll the ball better at every level. The putter stays square effortlessly throughout the stroke, reducing unwanted manipulation that can sabotage putts. This putter promotes improved consistency, center contact and, most importantly, more putts finding the bottom of the cup.