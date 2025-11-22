Report: DP World Tour Winner Returning to LIV Golf After Earning PGA Tour Card
Well, this is a turn of events.
Less than a week ago, Laurie Canter became the first former LIV player to earn a PGA Tour card. Now, according to the Sports Business Journal, he’s headed back to LIV.
The 36-year-old Englishman played on LIV during the league’s first three seasons (2022-2024). Competing mostly on the DP World Tour since then, he finished in the top 10 of the DPWT’s season-long standings in 2025, an achievement that earns players PGA Tour status for the following year, if not already exempt.
This past March, Canter became the first ex-LIV player to play a non-co-sanctioned PGA Tour event, when he qualified for the Players Championship by sqeeking inside the top 50 of the world rankings. He was able to to do so because it had been a year since his last start on LIV.
“I think anyone who plays golf would [want to be a PGA Tour member],” Canter told Golf Channel at the Players. “You look at this week, the event last week I watched, to play those signature events, where they’re going. If you could engineer [a schedule], play well enough to get your world ranking, then you’ve got those signature events and majors, what a year that is as a golfer to play those venues with those players for that amount of money, it’s incredible to me.”
It is unclear what LIV team Canter will be a member of. Henrik Stenson, Andy Ogletree, and Mito Pereira were some of the names to be relegated from the Saudi-backed circuit after last season.
Earlier this week, LIV signed Victor Perez, 33, a PGA Tour member with three DPWT wins. The Frenchman was ranked 122nd in the world and was 108th in the FedEx Cup standings. He’ll join the Cleeks.
Canter, a two-time DPWT winner, is currently ranked No. 62 in the world.