Report: DP World Tour Winner Returning to LIV Golf After Earning PGA Tour Card

Laurie Canter, a 36-year-old Englishman, was the first former LIV player to earn a PGA Tour card. Instead, he'll go back to LIV after two years.

Max Schreiber

Laurie Canter will reportedly return to LIV after earning a PGA Tour card.
/ Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Well, this is a turn of events. 

Less than a week ago, Laurie Canter became the first former LIV player to earn a PGA Tour card. Now, according to the Sports Business Journal, he’s headed back to LIV. 

The 36-year-old Englishman played on LIV during the league’s first three seasons (2022-2024). Competing mostly on the DP World Tour since then, he finished in the top 10 of the DPWT’s season-long standings in 2025, an achievement that earns players PGA Tour status for the following year, if not already exempt. 

This past March, Canter became the first ex-LIV player to play a non-co-sanctioned PGA Tour event, when he qualified for the Players Championship by sqeeking inside the top 50 of the world rankings. He was able to to do so because it had been a year since his last start on LIV. 

“I think anyone who plays golf would [want to be a PGA Tour member],” Canter told Golf Channel at the Players. “You look at this week, the event last week I watched, to play those signature events, where they’re going. If you could engineer [a schedule], play well enough to get your world ranking, then you’ve got those signature events and majors, what a year that is as a golfer to play those venues with those players for that amount of money, it’s incredible to me.”

It is unclear what LIV team Canter will be a member of. Henrik Stenson, Andy Ogletree, and Mito Pereira were some of the names to be relegated from the Saudi-backed circuit after last season.

Earlier this week, LIV signed Victor Perez, 33, a PGA Tour member with three DPWT wins. The Frenchman was ranked 122nd in the world and was 108th in the FedEx Cup standings. He’ll join the Cleeks. 

Canter, a two-time DPWT winner, is currently ranked No. 62 in the world. 

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

