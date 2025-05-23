Rickie Fowler Shoots 29 on His First Nine Friday at Charles Schwab Challenge
After shooting an even-par 70 on Thursday, Rickie Fowler has started his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge scorching hot.
Fowler began on the back nine and birdied holes 11, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 18 to make the turn in 29 strokes. He then made a par on the par-5 10th.
Through those 10 holes, Fowler has gained 1.66 strokes on approach and 3.07 strokes putting.
The former Players champion is now one shot behind the lead of 7 under par, held by overnight leader John Pak as well as Chris Gotterup and Ben Griffin, who are both roughly halfway through their second rounds.
Fowler came into the week 99th in FedEx Cup points and could use a high finish at Colonial to take a step toward playoff eligibility. He missed the cut at last week’s PGA Championship but finished T15 the week prior at the Truist Championship for his best finish of the season so far.
If Fowler can remain in control through his second nine, he’ll have a great chance to get a late Saturday tee time and contend at Colonial this weekend.