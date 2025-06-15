Rory McIlroy Almost Got Taken Out by His Own Club After Throwing It at U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy has had a U.S. Open to forget this week at Oakmont, as he made the cut on the number but hasn't been close to being in contention over the weekend.
McIlroy's frustrations have been on full display, too, as he was seen destroying a tee marker after a bad shot in Friday's second round. He was also seen throwing a club in disgust during that round.
On Saturday he spoke out against the media following his less-than-stellar third round.
Then during Sunday's final round, his anger led to another club toss but this time it almost caused an injury as it bounced off his golf bag and shot right back at McIlroy, who made a nice catch on it.
Check this out:
That sums up McIlroy's U.S. Open week pretty well. The 2025 Masters champ probably can't wait to get on his private jet and get out of town. Hopefully he can avoid any more temper tantrums before doing so.