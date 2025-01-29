Rory McIlroy Made Funny Point About Origin of Scottie Scheffler’s Injury
Rory McIlroy's first thought when he heard about Scottie Scheffler’s hand injury is not what you might expect.
“I think he made enough money to hire a chef,” McIlroy said Tuesday at Pebble Beach. “It’s like, why are you cooking yourself?”
Scheffler, who made nearly $30 million in prize money last year, punctured his right hand with broken glass while cooking homemade ravioli for Christmas dinner. It required emergency help from a neighbor and eventually surgery. He is making his season debut this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
And when he heard about McIlroy’s comment, the world No. 1 had the ultimate comeback.
“I’ve got a chef,” Scheffler said. “Her name’s Meredith. She's pretty cute.”
Meredith is Scheffler’s wife. The high school sweethearts got married in 2020 and had their first child last May.
All jokes aside, McIlroy is glad that Scheffler is recovered and playing again—even though it’s harder to win golf tournaments when Scheffler is teeing it up.
“Firstly, just concern and hope he was O.K.,” McIlroy said. “It sounds like he is, it’s good that he’s teeing it up this week.
“Yeah, get a chef.”