Rory McIlroy Has One of the Worst Breaks Ever During Final Round at U.S. Open

Madison Williams

Jun 16, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee box during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Jun 16, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee box during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. / Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy entered Sunday's final round of the 2024 U.S. Open tied for second place, but his luck didn't continue very far into Sunday's round.

On the fifth hole at Pinehurst Course No. 2, McIlroy's shot on the green seemed to have a good lay, but the ball didn't stop where the 35-year-old hit it. Not only did his ball drop off the green, but it continued to zoom past the bunker and into a rough patch.

What started as what seemed to be a somewhat easy shot ended up being one of the most difficult breaks of the tournament, or in McIlroy's career.

He understandably didn't seem too happy walking to his shot.

McIlroy ended up bogeying the fifth hole.

McIlroy last won a major tournament in 2014 when he won both the PGA Championship and the Open. He previously won the 2011 U.S. Open. He's still trying to end his major drought in this year's tournament as he trails leader Bryson DeChambeau.

