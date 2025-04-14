Rory McIlroy's Masters Win Drove Massive Sunday Ratings for CBS
Golf fans were very excited to watch the Masters on Sunday, even more so this year as Rory McIlroy captured his long-awaited Masters title to complete his career grand slam.
Sunday's final round ended up being the most watched golf round on any network in the past seven years with an average of 12.7 million viewers. CBS peaked at 19.5 million from 7–7:15 p.m. ET, which is around the time McIlroy captured the win in a playoff hole vs. Justin Rose.
The Masters was also the largest streamed golf event on Paramount+ ever, and Sunday's round was the biggest non-NFL sports day on the streaming service.
The rating is made more impressive given the absence of Tiger Woods, who has been the sport's biggest draw for 25+ years. It's worth noting that Woods won his fifth Masters title in 2019, meaning McIlroy's performance on Sunday beat the viewership number from that dramatic moment at Augusta National.