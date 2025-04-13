Rory McIlroy Reveals How He Stayed Distracted Prior to Masters Face Off vs. Bryson DeChambeau
Rory McIlroy entered Sunday's final round the Masters two strokes up on Bryson DeChambeau.
In looking to avenge last June's collapse vs. DeChambeau at the U.S. Open, he's also trying to become just the sixth golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam. Ahead of Sunday's round, McIlroy told CBS's Amanda Balionis how he stayed calm ahead of his tee time:
"Fortunately Sunday mornings are good for sports," he explained. "So I watched Carlos Alcaraz win tennis in Monte Carlo. Watched a little bit of soccer. Watched a little bit of F1. So, just sort of tried to keep myself distracted with other sports, I guess."
"But then once you get to the golf course I feel like things sort of settle down," McIlroy continued. "You get into your routine and you get going and you do what's familiar. Which is comforting."
McIlroy, who started Saturday's third round at Augusta with six straight threes, also relayed that while he doesn't expect that type of early success on Sunday, his plan is to take the final round one shot at a time:
"The only thing I can do is control the moment right in front of me, and that starts on the first tee shot. If I can just do a good job controlling those moments therafter, I'll be in a good spot."