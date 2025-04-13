Rory McIlroy Starts Masters in Worst Possible Way With Double Bogey
Rory McIlroy did not get off on the right foot.
Starting the final round of the Masters with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy hit his tee shot 329 yards into the right fairway bunker on Augusta National’s par-4 1st. Then, with the ball below his feet, he got out but was 72 yards from the hole.
The Northern Irishman chipped to 18 feet, but was balky with his flatstick. His putt for par rolled 8 feet past the hole and then he missed the comebacker.
When it was all over, he’d tap in for a double bogey.
DeChambeau, meanwhile, salvaged par despite a wayward tee shot—and was tied for the lead at 10 under heading to the 2nd hole.
Walking off that green, McIlroy's lead was gone. DeChambeau birdied while McIlroy parred after hitting his tee shot (again) into the bunker.
On Saturday, McIlroy had played the first two holes 3-3, the start of an unprecedented Masters run of six consecutive 3s. Sunday, he went 6-5.
The saying is, the Masters doesn’t start until the second nine on Sunday, and luckily for McIlroy, he has some time to make up the strokes he lost on the first two holes.