Rory McIlroy Switched Drivers Before PGA Championship After Random USGA Testing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The driver Rory McIlroy planned to use during the PGA Championship was deemed non-conforming by the United States Golf Association on Tuesday, meaning he had to use a backup driver in the PGA Championship.
PGA Tour SiriusXM Radio reported the news while McIlroy was playing his second round at Quail Hollow Club.
McIlroy did not speak with reporters after his second-round 69. He made the cut for the weekend on the number at 1 over par.
The PGA Tour has testing protocols but does not necessarily test every player’s driver in a given week and players are generally selected randomly for testing.
In 2019, the Tour announced a testing policy because through normal wear and tear it is not uncommon for a conforming driver to go over the allowable limit for something known as “spring-like” effect and thus become non-conforming.
Players are typically not aware if there is an issue with their clubs.
A player who uses a non-conforming club faces disqualification from the tournament.
When there is an issue, typically only the player and a representative of the manufacturing company are alerted. McIlroy has been playing with a TaylorMade Qi10 driver.
It was unclear if the same driver that was deemed unconforming this week is the one he used when winning the Masters last month.
McIlroy hit just four of 14 fairways during the opening round of the tournament and shot 74. He hit six of 14 during the second round.
The PGA of America would not comment on the situation.