Rose Zhang Needed Three Shots to Get Out of One Bunker at Women’s British Open
Those who follow golf and love to root for the course and elements are having a grand old time as the AIG Women's Open has turned into a genuine battle of attrition. A wind-pummeled St Andrews is playing different and the traditional pot bunkers are proving to have a good amount of teeth.
Just ask Rose Zhang, who found herself at even par after the first round but made a disastrous mistake finding sand on her second hole of the day. It would take her three shots to escape the bunker and she eventually posted a quadruple-bogey 8.
Some of Zhang's competitors have opted to hit the ball backwards out of bunkers through the first two days of action—a plan that could have mitigated some problems and kept her in contention. Zhang would end up shooting a four-over 76 and currently she sits in 60th place.
If there's good news, it's that everyone she's chasing could end up with their own three-shot nightmare in one of those dastardly little traps.