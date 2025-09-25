Bad Weather Could Bring Rare Rules Adjustment at Start of the Ryder Cup
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The weather for the 45th Ryder Cup has taken a turn, and not for the better.
Rain arrived at Bethpage Black on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, saturating the grounds with what could be up to an inch and a half of water through Friday.
According to the official forecast from the PGA of America, “rain and embedded storms will persist into early Friday morning but should become scattered/intermittent showers after 5 a.m. and isolated in the afternoon behind the cold front.”
That means possible rain as play begins at 7:10 a.m. Friday with foursomes (alternate shot)—and perhaps invoking an unusual local rule for a big tournament.
The PGA of America could allow the U.S. and European teams to play with preferred lies, also called “lift, clean and place.” Wet conditions mean mud can build up on golf balls, and without the opportunity to clean them in the fairway, subsequent shots can be unpredictable.
Most players prefer that rule rather than deal with the variable of “mudballs,” and preferred lies are frequently used on the PGA Tour to keep tournaments on schedule in poor weather.
Majors, however, are often another story. This year at the PGA Championship, the PGA of America (which also operates the Ryder Cup) released a statement before play began at Quail Hollow that preferred lies would not be used, even though Charlotte, N.C., had been battered with rain for weeks leading up to the tournament. Players were not pleased with the decision.
There is precedent for preferred lies at the Ryder Cup, however. The rule was invoked for the 2010 matches in Wales, which were soaked the entire week, leading to an infamous situation with leaky U.S. rain suits and play ultimately finished on Monday.
Such an extreme situation looks unlikely this weekend, fortunately. Saturday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon, with a chance of rain possible Sunday morning before clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s all weekend.
The PGA of America has had a close eye on the skies this week, having moved the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony from its traditional Thursday spot to Wednesday.