Ryder Cup Schedule 2025: Start Times & Dates for Every Event at Bethpage Black
The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup tees off on Friday, Sept. 26, as the United States and Europe compete in the biennial men's golf battle.
Europe enters the weekend as the defending champions, having smashed the U.S. 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 in 2023 at Marco Simeone Golf and Country Club in Italy. That avenged a U.S. blowout from 2021 when the Americans hammered Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits. The United States will be looking for a similar result at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, this weekend.
The Ryder Cup lasts three days and features three different types of matches, all played out over five rounds. The first two days are team-based rounds, while Sunday is a full day of singles matches.
Here is a look at the schedule for this year's event:
Day 1 Schedule: Friday, Sept. 26
The opening round of the 2025 Ryder Cup will be foursomes. The United States and Europe will send out two players for each match, and they will alternate shots. The matches are worth one point each. The first match will tee off at 7:10 a.m. ET, with the second starting 16 minutes later at 7:26 a.m., followed by the third match at 7:42 a.m., and the final opening round match at 7:58 a.m.
The afternoon round will be four-ball. The format will again see the U.S. and Europe send out four two-man teams, but this time it will be a best-ball format. Each match is worth one point. The first match of four-ball will tee off at 12:25 p.m. ET, the second will start at 12:41 p.m., the third at 12:57 p.m. and the final match at 1:13 p.m.
Day 2 Schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27
Similar to Day 1, Day 2 will open with four foursome matches and finish with four four-ball matchups. The times will be the same, with the opening match teeing off at 7:10 a.m. ET, the second at 7:26 a.m., the third at 7:42 a.m., and the final match at 7:58 a.m.
Similarly, the afternoon four-ball matches will follow the same format and schedule. The first match will begin at 12:25 p.m., the second at 12:41 p.m., the third at 12:57 p.m., and the final at 1:13 p.m.
Day 3 Schedule: Saturday, Sept. 28
Day 3 is always what decides the Ryder Cup. Any deficit a team may have after the first two days can almost always be made up with a good showing on Sunday. There are 12 matches on the event's final day, each worth one point.
The format for these is one-on-one match play, as the United States and Europe will send out each of their selected players. The opening singles match will tee off at 12:02 p.m. with the rest following in turn. There is no set schedule for the other matches as they typically begin when the previous match finishes the first hole.
Full 2025 Ryder Cup Schedule
Date
Format
Start Time
Sept. 26
Foursomes
7:10 a.m.
Sept. 26
Four-Ball
12:25 p.m.
Sept. 27
Foursomes
7:10 a.m.
Sept. 27
Four-Ball
12:25 p.m.
Sept. 28
Singles Matches
12:02 p.m.
2025 Ryder Cup Rosters
The United States and Europe will bring 12 players each to the Ryder Cup. Each team features six automatic qualifiers and six players selected by the captains.
United States captain Keegan Bradley's automatic qualifiers are Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau. On top of those six, he selected Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.
Luke Donald is the captain for the European team, and his six auto-qualifiers are Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard and Tyrrell Hatton. On top of those six, he selected Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.
It is a stacked field of competitors, and that should lead to an intense battle.