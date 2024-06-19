Scottie Scheffler Refused to Autograph a Celtics Hat at Traveler's Championship
Scottie Scheffler is a Dallas native and a Mavericks fan, so it's not great timing for the PGA Tour to have a tournament in New England. The world No. 1 is already hearing it from the locals.
Scheffler arrived in Connecticut for the Travelers Championship just after the Boston Celtics beat the Mavericks in the NBA Finals. It didn't take long for a fan to bring that up.
Scheffler claims a fan asked him to sign a Celtics hat on Wednesday and the two-time Masters champion declined.
Scheffler is being a good sport about this. He doesn't think Vermont native and Celtics fan Keegan Bradley would have trash talk prepared, and he has to know some fans in the gallery will probably be making comments all week.
The U.S. Open wasn't Scheffler's best showing as he finished tied for 41st with an eight-over at Pinehurst over the weekend. He was tied for eighth at the PGA Championship and won the Masters in April, plus the RBC Heritage and the Memorial, so it has been a great year so far. He has never won the Travelers Championship, but he finished fourth in 2023.
Scheffler's best revenge on Celtics fans would be a win in Connecticut this week.