Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Battling Illness at the British Open
TROON, Scotland — Ted Scott appeared to be having one of those days where he’d have preferred to have been anywhere but carrying a golf bag.
Scott, the longtime caddie who works for Scottie Scheffler, apparently had some form of food poisoning or stomach virus. He was seen several times during the second round of the British Open at Royal Troon either laying on the ground or away from Scheffler’s bag.
“He seemed to feel better as the day went on,” Scheffler said after shooting 70 to complete 36 holes at 140, five strokes back of leader Shane Lowry. “The doc here took good care of him. But he did not sleep very much last night, apparently.
“We didn't know if he was going to be able to go this morning, but he fought it out. You saw him laying down probably quite a bit out there, which was pretty funny.
“But it's just one of those deals, you're used to him being in one position, standing there by the bag, and then all of a sudden on No. 9 today he was literally sitting on the 10th tee for like 10 minutes while we were putting out over there. I didn't even see him, which was a bit unusual. He's a fighter. He did a good job today and battled through it.”
Scott went to work for Scheffler in the fall of 2021 after a long stint with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson. He has been on Scheffler’s bag for each of his 12 PGA Tour victories, including both Masters wins.