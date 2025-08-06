Scottie Scheffler Can’t Remember the Last Time He Paid for a Round of Golf
Scottie Scheffler hasn’t had to think about paying for golf for quite some time.
It’s one of the ironies of the sporting world. Scheffler, who is more capable of paying the greens fees at literally any course in the world than 99.99% of the golfing population, would never be asked to plop down his wallet before playing 18 at any of the best courses on the planet.
Ahead of this week’s playoff event, Scheffler admitted that he can’t remember the last time he paid for a round of golf, but added that the good will that he is afforded doesn’t always carry over to his playing mates.
“It’s been a while,” Scheffler told reporters on Wednesday. “I remember the last time I didn’t get to pay for a round, and one of my buddies at the pro shop had to pay for the round of golf. That was pretty funny.”
Scheffler then explained that he and a friend went to a local public course where he knew the club pro. Scheffler tried to pay for his round, but the club pro waved him off—but just him.
“My buddy was like, ‘Oh thanks man, that’s awesome, appreciate it.’ And he’s like, ‘Actually, you’ve gotta pay.’ It was probably five years ago. We still laugh about it to this day.”
Being the No. 1 golfer in the world comes with a lot of perks. Being a golfing buddy with the No. 1 golfer in the world—well, it still probably comes with plenty of perks, but you do have to cover your round still every once in a while.
Scheffler is set to tee off in the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at 12:45pm ET.