Scottie Scheffler, Diapers and Golf’s Longest Day: This Week's Dan’s Golf World Show
The official golf show of Sports Illustrated returns with a full tank of gas and zero chill as Dan’s Golf World Show breaks down Scottie Scheffler’s dominance, Ben Griffin’s resurrection arc and a Memorial Sunday moment that ended in baby poop—and a trophy.
Dan and the gang open with Scheffler’s third win in four starts, earning comparisons to prime Tiger Woods—not just in scorecards, but in how inevitable he’s become. “He’s the guy in a horror movie,” Dan jokes, “just slow-walking his way up the leaderboard. And you can’t stop him.”
Also featured is a heartfelt segment on Scheffler’s now-viral dad moment: accepting the Memorial trophy while unknowingly holding his baby son mid-diaper blowout. It’s relatable dad life meets peak golf.
The episode takes a deep dive into Ben Griffin’s unlikely rise, from mortgage officer to PGA Tour winner—fueled by a member-guest 63 and some timely support from friends. There’s real admiration here: a workingman’s comeback framed with humor and heart.
Other segments include:
- Golf’s Longest Day: Final qualifying stories from Cam Young’s clutch playoff birdie to a 49-year-old dentist making the cut
- Jordan Spieth’s near-miss stinger into the crowd and the unwritten rules of glove-signing etiquette
- A rundown of upcoming events: LIV Golf in Virginia, the RBC Canadian Open, and a quick hit on the Netflix “Happy Gilmore” teaser
- A heated debate over the PGA Tour’s elimination of starting strokes at the Tour Championship—Scotty’s dominance sparked big questions about fairness, motivation, and format
Catch the full episode in the player above or right here.