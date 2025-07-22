SI

Scottie Scheffler’s Dominance at British Open Led to Huge TV Ratings for NBC

Andy Nesbitt

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 153rd Open Championship.
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 153rd Open Championship. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler won the British Open in style this past Sunday after running away from the field over the weekend to claim his second major championship of the year and the fourth of his career.

His performance also helped NBC's broadcast of the event, as the ratings were the biggest since the 2022 British Open, which was held at The Old Course.

Sunday's final round had 4.1 million viewers, which was up 21% vs. last year. The ratings peaked at more than 6.1 million viewers in the 1:30–1:45 p.m. ET window. NBC and Peacock averaged 3.6 million viewers during the weekend rounds, which was up 24% from last year.

Scheffler has been drawing comparisons to Tiger Woods with his dominant play on the game's biggest stages and it seems like more and more fans are tuning in to witness it.

