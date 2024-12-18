Scottie Scheffler Had Hilarious Response to Winning Massive Crypto Prize at The Showdown
Scottie Scheffler needs to learn about about crypto and fast.
On Tuesday night, Scheffler and Rory McIlroy dominated Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau during The Showdown. The PGA Tour combo of Scheffler and McIlroy garnered the 2.5 points necessary to win the match. They controlled the action from the start and the LIV duo only won one hole.
After it was all over, McIlroy and Scheffler were awarded a combined $10 million in cryptocurrency. That might be an issue for Scheffler.
When asked about the prize after the match, Scheffler said, "I ... don't know a while lot about crypto but this is good motivation to do some research."
That's as relatable as someone who just won part of a $10 million purse can be.
That was quite a way to end a wildly-successful 2024 for Scheffler. He won his second Masters, took home a gold medal at the Summer Olympics and won the Tour Championship to take home a $25 million purse
All he has left is to figure out how crypto works.