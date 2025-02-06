Scottie Scheffler Holes Out for Eagle on 10th Hole at WM Phoenix Open
It was a sluggish start at the WM Phoenix Open for the number one player in the world. Scottie Scheffler was +2 on his round through nine holes and hadn't quite looked like himself.
Then came the par-4 tenth.
Scheffler lost his drive a bit to the right where it found a fairway bunker 104 yards from the hole. The reigning player of the year would then turn his fortunes around with a single swing.
Scottie hit a perfect shot out of the sand and holed his 2nd into the par 4, making a hole-out eagle.
Scheffler seems to still be shaking off some rust as he works his way back from a hand injury. The two-time Masters champion shanked a bunker shot on the 5th hole.
Halfway through the first round, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Nicolai Hojgaard all the share the lead at -5. The name "Scottie Scheffler" is certainly one that they don't want to see creeping up the leaderboard.