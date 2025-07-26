SI

Scottie Scheffler’s Key Adjustment Turned Him Into the Best Golfer on the Planet

Fresh off Scottie Scheffler's second major of the season, the Dan’s Golf World Show breaks down the subtle but game-changing moves that made Scheffler unstoppable.

Dan Evans

Scottie Scheffler won the Claret Jug last weekend in Ireland.
After a commanding four-shot victory at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Scottie Scheffler cemented his status as the most dominant player in golf and grabbed his second major of the season.

Scheffler is now one U.S. Open title away from completing the career Grand Slam. He is only 29 years old.

Scheffler’s rise to the top has not been a traditional path. Just a few seasons ago, he ranked a shocking 106th on Tour in strokes gained putting, a glaring weakness in an otherwise flawless game. And so he refused to settle. Winning one major was not enough, and something had to change.

The first big move was swapping his traditional blade putter for a mallet model. The result has been nothing short of transformative, with Scheffler winning three majors since making the switch. He has openly credited the new flatstick for much of his success.

He also adopted the unconventional “claw” grip on the greens, which added even more confidence to his putting stroke. It may look unorthodox, but the results speak for themselves.

Perhaps the biggest adjustment, however, was not about equipment but about mindset. When Scheffler first approached Ted Scott—Bubba Watson’s longtime caddie—Scott hesitated because he did not like how emotional Scheffler appeared on the course.

For Scheffler, landing Ted Scott as his caddie was non-negotiable. He adapted, dialed in his composure and became as mentally unshakable as he is mechanically sound.

The rest is history.

Watch the full episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show above and check out SI Golf for more episodes and clips.

Dan Evans
