Scottie Scheffler's Legal Process to Continue, Officer Disciplined for Body Camera Off
Police officer Bryan Gillis has received “corrective action” for not turning on his body-worn camera last week in his arrest of Scottie Scheffler, but charges against the golfer are not being dropped and the legal process will proceed.
That was the gist of a 15-minute news conference in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday, where mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel issued statements but took no questions.
Gillis “should have turned on his body-worn camera,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “His failure to do so is a failure of policy.”
The mayor and the chief said further documentation would be released along with video of the incident in which Scheffler was hit with four charges, including a felony, last Friday when trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
Scheffler’s arraignment, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed until June 3.
“We have to respect the legal process and that is what we are going to do,” Greenberg said. “We are going to let that play out.’’
A traffic incident just after 5 a.m. on Shelbyville Road outside of the club resulted in the death of a pedestrian, John Mills, who was struck by a tournament shuttle bus as he attempted to walk across the road and get to the course, where he was working.
That led to the road being closed in both directions and a chaotic scene outside of the course as players, caddies and officials were allowed to enter. Scheffler has called it a “misunderstanding” but he was nonetheless pulled from his courtesy car, handcuffed by Gillis and arrested.
He spent time in jail before being released in time to make it to the course for a delayed tee time. Scheffler shot 66 that day but fell out of contention on Saturday with a 73 before tying for eighth on Sunday.
“Our position is the same as it was last Friday,” said Steve Romines, Scheffler’s attorney, outside Louisville's Metro Hall. “Scottie Scheffler didn’t do anything wrong. We’re prepared to litigate the case if we need to, it will either be dismissed or we will go to trial. We have no interest in settling the case.”
Scheffler is playing in this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.