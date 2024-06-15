Scottie Scheffler Makes Cut at U.S. Open As Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland Miss Out
PINEHURST, N.C. — The world’s No. 1 player will see the weekend after all at the U.S. Open.
Scottie Scheffler wasn’t sure when he walked off Pinehurst No. 2 around lunchtime Friday that he would make the cut after a stunning birdie-less 74, but the Masters champion indeed will be around for another major weekend.
His 5-over 145 total turned out to be the cut number, and 74 players matched or beat that. Eighty-two players are going home.
Viktor Hovland, who appeared to be resurgent after last month’s solo third at the PGA Championship, opened with 78 and rallied to shoot 10 shots better Friday but his 6 over total was one too many.
Also missing the cut on the number was Max Homa, who was T3 at the Masters, and Nick Dunlap, a winner as an amateur earlier this season on the PGA Tour before turning pro.
Tiger Woods missed the cut by two at 7 under, failing to rally Friday after an opening 74.
Among the other big names missing the cut were past U.S. Open champions Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland and Lucas Glover. Two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas missed the cut; last month he finished T8 at the PGA in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., but shot 11 over for his two rounds at Pinehurst.
Of the dozen LIV Golf players in the field, four missed the cut: Eugenio Chacarra (+8), Dustin Johnson (+9), Adrian Meronk (+12) and Phil Mickelson (+15).
Three LIV players are in the top 20 going to the weekend: Bryson DeChambeau (T2), Tyrrell Hatton (T9) and Sergio Garcia (T16).
LIV Golf’s David Puig made the cut and in the process secured a spot on the Spanish Olympic golf team.
Mickelson, who did not make a single birdie in two rounds, has one more U.S. Open remaining on the five-year exemption he earned for winning the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah.