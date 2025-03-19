Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Champions Dinner Menu Released With Tasty Changes From 2023
Past Masters champions better make sure they’re hungry on the night of April 8.
That’s because Scottie Scheffler has selected a mouth-watering menu.
The world No. 1, who in 2024 won his second Masters in three years, has made the menu for the Masters Champions dinner, as the defending champion does every year.
Several items are the same as when he hosted in 2023, such as firecracker shrimp, cheeseburger sliders, ribeye steak, blackened redfish and a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie for dessert.
The Texas-style chili and Papa Scheff’s meatballs and ravioli bites are new, though.
“Papa Chef is my dad,” Scheffler said in a conference call Wednesday. “For some reason, Meredith (Scheffler’s wife) always called him Papa Chef. I don’t know how she came up with that, but it ended up being his grandparent name.
So that’s what our nephew, Hayes, is old enough to talk, that’s what he calls him; and Lollie is my mom, that’s her grandma name; and Papa Chef is my dad’s grandpa name. His meatballs were the best growing up.
Any time he made them, we were all jacked up about it. Thought it would be fun to put them on the menu this year, and the raviolis were a nice touch as well.
Scheffler needed surgery after cutting his hand while making ravioli on Christmas. So it’s safe to say, he’s not doing the cooking this year as he tries to claim his third major title.
View the full menu here: