Scottie Scheffler Using Substitute Caddie Sunday at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Scottie Scheffler is using a fill-in caddie for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn., because his regular caddie, Ted Scott, had to return home to deal with a medical emergency, according to the PGA Tour.
Scheffler, who began Sunday’s final round two shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood, called on Brad Payne, a friend who lives in Dallas and who made the trek to Memphis on Saturday night. Payne caddied for Scheffler at the 2024 PGA Championship during the third round when Scott left to attend the high school graduation of one of his daughters in Louisiana.
Scott, who began working for Scheffler in 2021 after a long stint with Bubba Watson, has been on Scheffler's bag for all 17 of his PGA Tour victories, including four major championships and two this year—the PGA Championship and the British Open. He returned to his Louisiana home Saturday night.
According to the Tour, Payne has caddied for multiple players over the year and has a role with the College Golf Fellowship.