Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim Get Heated During Opening Match at Presidents Cup
Tensions were high during the first round of the Presidents Cup on Thursday, especially in the four-ball match that included Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler.
After Kim, who is known for a fiery personality on the course, drained a birdie putt on No. 7, which would've reduced the U.S team's lead to 1 up, he celebrated by fist-pumping and shouting in close proximity to Scheffler to fire up the crowd.
It's possible that act may have rubbed Scheffler the wrong way because when the World No. 1 canned his birdie putt on top of Kim's, he had something more to say.
As the ball dropped in the hole, Scheffler looked at Kim and shouted "What was that?" and cheered right back at him.
Scheffler and his partner Russell Henley remained two-up after the seventh hole.
This appeared to all be in good fun as Kim and Scheffler are actually pretty solid friends off the golf course. But later in the round Kim and his partner, Sungjae Im, left a green early and moved to the next tee after Kim made a birdie, leaving Scheffler and his partner, Russell Henley, alone on the putting surface to attempt to answer. Both U.S. players missed, and the tension seemed to build around this match. With an Thursday's round still to complete, plus three more days of competition, it looks like things are warming up in Montreal.