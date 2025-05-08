Scottie Scheffler Wins Again, a Plane Lands on a Fairway and Golf Is Off the Rails
Scottie Scheffler is making the PGA Tour look like a local muni. With his latest win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the world No. 1 continues his quiet domination—prompting the Dan’s Golf World Show crew to ask the obvious: What is Scottie doing better than everyone else? The short answer: everything. The long answer? “He’s basically Tiger with a mortgage,” Dan joked.
But that wasn’t even the weirdest part of golf this week.
A literal plane landed on a fairway near Riviera. The crew unraveled the bizarre midweek moment and debated whether the pilot just wanted a better lie.
Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau had a week—winning at LIV Mexico City, then face-planting on YouTube with a swing breakdown that sparked more confusion than clicks. Throw in his saltwater ball-floating trick and the Breaking 50 chaos with Dude Perfect, and you’ve got peak Bryson.
The show also took on Rory’s cryptic LIV comments, Bryan Bros caddie drama, and the growing tension between PGA Tour pros and YouTubers. The real winner? Joaquin Niemann, quietly dominating the LIV season and making a case as its early MVP.
Episode 41 also launched the unfiltered new segment, “What Does Gary Think?” Spoiler: it spiraled fast—from cowboy hats to fixing LIV with country music.
Planes, press room meltdowns, gear rumors and the Scheffler supernova—this week wasn’t just about golf. It was about everything surrounding it. And Dan’s Golf World captured it all.
Watch the full episode here
