Scottie Scheffler Wins Again, a Plane Lands on a Fairway and Golf Is Off the Rails

In a new episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, host Dan Evans and his crew tries to explain Scheffler's dominance, a wayward plane and drama in other corners of the golf world.

Scottie Scheffler is making the PGA Tour look like a local muni. With his latest win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the world No. 1 continues his quiet domination—prompting the Dan’s Golf World Show crew to ask the obvious: What is Scottie doing better than everyone else? The short answer: everything. The long answer? “He’s basically Tiger with a mortgage,” Dan joked.

But that wasn’t even the weirdest part of golf this week.

A literal plane landed on a fairway near Riviera. The crew unraveled the bizarre midweek moment and debated whether the pilot just wanted a better lie.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau had a week—winning at LIV Mexico City, then face-planting on YouTube with a swing breakdown that sparked more confusion than clicks. Throw in his saltwater ball-floating trick and the Breaking 50 chaos with Dude Perfect, and you’ve got peak Bryson.

The show also took on Rory’s cryptic LIV comments, Bryan Bros caddie drama, and the growing tension between PGA Tour pros and YouTubers. The real winner? Joaquin Niemann, quietly dominating the LIV season and making a case as its early MVP.

Episode 41 also launched the unfiltered new segment, “What Does Gary Think?” Spoiler: it spiraled fast—from cowboy hats to fixing LIV with country music.

Planes, press room meltdowns, gear rumors and the Scheffler supernova—this week wasn’t just about golf. It was about everything surrounding it. And Dan’s Golf World captured it all.

Watch the full episode here (and view the chapter timestamps below if you'd like to view select topics):

⏱ CHAPTER TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 – Intro: Scottie wins again + CJ Cup Byron Nelson Recap  

03:15 – What’s Scottie actually doing better than everyone else?  

06:22 – LIV Golf Mexico City recap: Niemann is HIM  

10:35 – Bryson wins, then melts down on YouTube  

14:45 – A plane lands on a golf course near Riviera?!  

19:12 – PGA vs YouTubers update: inside the caddie drama  

25:35 – What’s really going on with Rory’s LIV comments this week     

41:00 – “What Does Gary Think?” debuts — chaos guaranteed  

47:45 – Debating the best golf hot takes of the week  

54:20 – Golf on NFL fields + global tours: can it actually work?  

01:01:40 – Josh finally admits he was wrong (kind of)  

01:08:00 – The Bryan Bros caddie revenge angle  

01:14:20 – Dan’s caddie moment: club selection breakdown  

01:19:45 – Playing “What Would Gary Say?” — full game segment  

01:28:30 – Final PGA Tour picks & dark horse bets for next week  

01:34:50 – Wrap-up: cowboy hats, rule changes, and the countdown to the PGA Championship

DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

