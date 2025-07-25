Scottie Scheffler Would Make a Serious Golf Sacrifice to See Cowboys Win a Super Bowl
Scottie Scheffler was born just a few months after the Dallas Cowboys won their last Super Bowl in January 1996. Therefore, he’s never seen his hometown team hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
The 29-year-old desperately wants to, though.
Scheffler, a four-time major champion and the world’s top-ranked golfer, appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast just a few days after winning the British Open on Sunday, and was asked whether he loves the Cowboys more than winning golf tournaments.
He responded bluntly.
“Yeah, that’s a good one,” he said. “If the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl, that would be up there for sure.”
Is he willing to relinquish one of his major wins for America’s Team to win it all?
“Hard-hitting question,” Scheffler said. “I would trade one [major], for sure, for a Super Bowl.”
He might not have to wait another 30 years to finally have his wish come true—without giving up a major—but the Cowboys are coming off a 7–10 season and have a first-time head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, steering the ship in 2025.
Perhaps Scheffler will add a few more majors before his team’s Super Bowl drought ends.