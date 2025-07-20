Scottie Scheffler’s British Open Win Eerily Tied a Wild Tiger Woods Stat
It's hard to compare Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods. Even as the 29-year-old continues to rip through the PGA Tour like a hot knife through butter, Tiger is still Tiger, and his 82 tour wins—which include 15 major championships—speak for themself.
However, following Scheffler's dominant win at the British Open this weekend, one eerie stat shows just how close one aspect of the Texas alum's game compares to Woods's.
As displayed on the NBC broadcast, 1,197 days spanned Tiger Woods' first major championship at the 1997 Masters and his fourth at the 2000 Open. Stunningly, Scottie Scheffler's victory at Royal Portrush on Sunday afternoon also came exactly 1,197 days after his first major at the 2022 Masters.
Just wild stuff.
Scheffler entered Sunday at -14, holding a four-stroke lead over Haotong Li. After a 3-under 68 in the final round, he leaves Royal Portrush a champion at -17—while holding off a late push from the likes of Harris English and Wyndham Clark—and with the Claret Jug in hand.