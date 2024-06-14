Sepp Straka Makes Hole in One at U.S. Open Shortly After Suffering Awful Break
PINEHURST, N.C. — Sepp Straka experienced the agony and ecstasy of a U.S. Open in the span of seven holes in his second round Friday.
Let’s do the ecstasy first: on the 9th hole at Pinehurst No. 2, the 31-year-old Austrian aced the 194-yard par-3, landing his iron shot short of the hole and watching it roll in like a putt with a soft kiss off the flagstick.
The ace was the first of the 2024 U.S. Open.
Straka had never had a hole in one on the PGA Tour, and it could rightfully be considered payback from the golf gods for the agony of a terrible break a few holes earlier.
From the fairway at the par-4 3rd, Straka took dead aim and hit the flagstick, only to see his ball violently ricochet off the stick and back into a bunker.
His third shot from the bunker sailed off the back of the green into one of the many native areas surrounding the course, and he needed four more shots from there to finish the hole. In short, he hit the flagstick and walked off with a triple bogey.
For his front nine Friday, Straka had an ace, a birdie, two bogeys and a triple bogey: 2 over par in all. Welcome to the U.S. Open.