Sergio Garcia Breaks Driver in Fit of Anger During Final Round of British Open
Sergio Garcia was thrilled to play in the British Open for the first time since 2022, getting an exemption via his place in the LIV Golf points standings thanks to a new pathway provided by the R&A.
Early in Sunday’s final round, he was a bit less happy.
The 45-year-old Spaniard hit a wayward drive at the 2nd hole at Royal Portrush and slammed his driver into the turf, breaking it in two pieces.
Per the Rules of Golf, a player can’t replace a club broken in anger so Garcia continued on with 13 clubs. And it didn’t appear to faze him too much—Garcia birdied the par-5 2nd hole after breaking the driver and was 2 under for his round midway through the back nine.
But before next week’s LIV Golf event in England, he’ll be paying a visit to the equipment trucks for a new driver.