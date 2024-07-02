Sergio Garcia Falls Short at British Open Qualifier, Not Happy With Slow-Play Warning
Sergio Garcia will miss consecutive British Opens for the first time in his career after final qualifying Tuesday in England which included a warning for slow play.
Garcia shot 71-70 (3 under) in 36 holes at West Lancashire, two shots behind a pair of qualifiers at 5 under. The co-medalists at 6 under included a fellow LIV Golfer, Sam Horsfield.
Late in his first nine of his first round, Garcia’s group—among several others on the course—was given a warning for slow play. The Spaniard didn’t take kindly to it and had words for Royal & Ancient officials who issued the warning.
“You’re right, we’re always wrong,” said Garcia, who had played in 25 Opens previously but has now missed in consecutive years in qualifying.
In Garcia’s defense, spectators were roaming the course without gallery ropes and the former Masters champion drew large crowds which at times were in his way and required time to move.
“It’s very simple, Garcia told bunkered. “When you have 2,000 people following us with no ropes, nothing.
“The marshals were trying to do the best job they could do but obviously we had to stop pretty much on every tee for two to three minutes to hit our tee shots because people were walking in front of the tee and on the fairway.
“Unless we wanted to start hitting people we couldn’t hit. I don’t think they took that into account and that was unfortunate. It made us rush. On a day like today when the conditions are so tricky and you might need a little of bit of extra time here and there it doesn’t help out. Because of that I made a couple of bogeys that might cost me getting to Troon.”
Final qualifying was held at four venues, with 16 spots available and 288 players competing. Eleven players from LIV Golf were in the fields and only two qualified—Horsfield from West Lancashire and Abraham Ancer from Bernham & Berrow Golf Club. Anirban Lahiri and Branden Grace lost out on spots in playoffs.
The co-medalist from Bernham and Berrow was Justin Rose, 43, who will make his 21st Open appearance. The Englishman was famously low amateur as a 17-year-old in 1998 with a breakthrough T4 performance at Royal Birkdale and has had three other top-10 finishes including a T2 in 2018 at Carnoustie.
“Sometimes you take it for granted—you’re exempt, you turn up and play for many years, but as you get older, things get a little harder so in some ways it’s good to have to qualify because it makes you appreciate The Open a little more and how special it is,” Rose said.