Sir Rory? Masters Champion Discusses Possibility of Knighthood
Rory McIlroy appears well on his way to a seventh Harry Vardon Trophy after an opening round that saw him finish eight shots ahead of his nearest pursuer at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Afterward, the reigning Masters champion was asked an interesting question concerning the possibility that he would be offered knighthood.
McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland and thus a native of the United Kingdom, seemed to suggest that such a title might be more appropriate down the road.
“Look, if that were ever to happen, it would be an unbelievably massive honor,” he said after the first round in Dubai at the season-ending DP World Tour event. “That’s obviously up to people a lot more powerful and important than me. But I mean, if it were to happen one day, it would be a very proud moment in my life.”
Such an honor is bestowed by the British monarch for exceptional service to the country.
Three other major champion golfers have been knighted
Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo was knighted in 2009. Three-time British Open winner Sir Henry Cotton was knighted posthumously in 1988 and was the first golfer to be so honored. Laura Davies, the most successful women’s British golfer, was appointed a Dame in 2014.
For now, McIlroy is content with adding another accomplishment to a successful year. After a 66 at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, he is in position to claim a seventh Race to Dubai title, one off the record held by Colin Montgomerie.
McIlroy finished two shots behind first-round leader Michael Kim, who shot 64 and was one ahead of Tommy Fleetwood in the $10 million tournament.
Marco Penge, who was closest to McIlroy in the points standings, opened with a 74 and reported being ill. He can only win the title if he wins the tournament and McIlroy finishes worse than solo second.
“Yeah, got off to the perfect start, making three birdies in a row, and I felt like that was probably one of the best sort of approach play rounds I've had in a long time,” McIlroy said.
McIlroy won three times this year on the PGA Tour, capturing the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship and the Masters. He added the Irish Open on the DP World Tour. The major championships count on the DP World Tour schedule.