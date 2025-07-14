Source: Trump Doral Returning to PGA Tour in 2026
The PGA Tour left the venerable South Florida resort after more than 50 years in 2017 and the Trump-owned course has hosted LIV Golf events in recent years.
One of the PGA Tour’s most historic venues could be coming back in 2026.
Sports Business Journal reported Monday that Trump National Doral in Miami is expected to return to the PGA Tour schedule in a new event, April 27-May 3. That week falls between the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Truist Championship, one of the tour’s signature events.
Currently, the tournament between those is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, and SBJ reports that it would move to later in May and be played the week before the Tour’s other event in the Dallas metroplex, the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.
Sources tell Sports Illustrated that, subsequently, the Mexico Open could be dropped from the schedule in 2026 if a new tournament at Trump National Doral comes to fruition. The new event could also reportedly be a signature event.
The PGA Tour played annually at the Blue Monster course, renowned for its water hazards, from 1962 through 2016. For the last decade of that run, the tournament was a World Golf Championships event. Tiger Woods won four times at Doral, twice in the WGC era and twice when it was the Ford Championship, including a memorable duel with Phil Mickelson in 2005.
In 2012 the resort was sold and became Trump National Doral Miami. When Cadillac dropped its sponsorship of the WGC event in 2016, the Tour moved on as well. But pro golf returned to the resort in 2022 with LIV Golf, and the Saudi-backed league has played there in all four years of its existence but is reportedly not on LIV’s 2026 schedule.
The return of the Tour to Trump National Doral could be seen as a favorable move toward President Trump, whose presence in golf over the years has at times been controversial. The 2022 PGA Championship was played at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., moved from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey by the PGA of America in the wake of the U.S. Capitol attacks on Jan. 6, 2021.
Turnberry last hosted the British Open in 2009 and the property was bought by Trump in 2014; the R&A has cited his ownership as part of a decision to not yet return to Turnberry with an Open.