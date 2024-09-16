Steve Stricker Recreated Iconic Michael Jordan Photo After Three-Peating at Tournament
Steve Stricker recreated one of the most iconic sports photos after he won the Sanford International tournament on the Champions Tour for the third year in a row on Sunday.
In the locker room, Stricker found a cigar and put it in his mouth while throwing up three fingers. This pose mimicked the one former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan did after winning his third NBA title in a row in 1993.
The photo is pretty spot-on to the original.
The 57-year-old, who's now won 18 Champions Tour titles, dedicated this year's win to his father, who just died in January of this year. It was Stricker's first win of the 2024 season.
"You know, we lost my dad in January, and I was trying to win one so bad," Stricker said. "He was the guy who showed me the game, and I owe him everything, really. You know, we miss him a lot, but that was the guy that showed me the game, how to act on the course."
Sunday's win was a big one for Stricker as he went into a playoff with Richard Green. They played four extra holes until Stricker birdied one to finally capture the title and three-peat.