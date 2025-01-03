A Peaceful Enclave With Golf, Food and Endless Views Awaits at Terranea
Relaxing among sun-washed vibrant yellows and pale cream hues of the Veuve Clicquot Terrace at Terranea, it’s easy to see that this expansive and glorious property perched on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Southern California is run with class, elegance and efficiency. There, a conversation with CEO Ralph Grippo makes one wonder: Why aren't all businesses operated this way? His philosophy is to make sure employees know they are valuable, part of a team and that their service matters. It shows.
Navigating the coastal highway just south of L.A., the cacophony of big-city life disappears and gives way to the peaceful enclave that is Terranea. Along the winding driveway, golfers walk—yes walk—the paths up to the 3rd and 8th holes of the unique 9-hole par-3 Links course where every single hole provides panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.
It’s not hard to imagine this ruggedly breathtaking stretch of terra firma as a drop-off point for pirates and smugglers centuries ago, but it is difficult to fathom Terranea’s opening at a financially cataclysmic time, in 2008, when word around town was ‘it will never survive.’ Except the scuttlebutt was premature, and the resort is bustling. It should be at the top of anyone’s travel list, perfect for romantic outdoor weddings, anniversary parties, relaxing getaways or family reunions where some want the pool, others crave activities and sports or a few foodies simply want to eat their way around the property.
This Mediterranean-style resort provides impeccable service with accommodations ranging from casitas, bungalows, homes, suites or rooms—555 in total—but it’s far from a crowded environment. Accommodations are spacious, spread out and many overlook the ocean where whales, dolphins, brown pelicans, sea lions and native seabirds journey past. Nature is paramount here, which is not unusual considering this was once the site of the world’s largest oceanarium, the sprawling and popular Marineland. This precursor to Disneyland closed in 1987 but has since been the setting for numerous commercials and movies including Pirates of the Caribbean, Patriot Games, Pearl Harbor and The Aviator.
Take a closer look at nature while roaming the many trails and paths among this oceanfront peninsula's 102 acres. The Terranea Discovery trail is a 2-plus mile walk winding through the property and beyond, with cliffside views, tidepools ebbing and flowing along the way and beach walks with wildflowers galore among scrub brush on the groomed Flowerhead Trail. Hiking farther up to the Pointe Vincent Lighthouse and back, take the steps down to a forged walkway and check out rolling waves and wildlife along rocky beaches, 50 yards below.
The paths also serpentine near Pelican Cove, complete with beach access where kayaking adventures, paddle boarding and other water sports are available. Bluff Top trail meanders along the water, right by the world-class Spa at Terranea. Guests can enjoy unobstructed views from the private pool extending toward the vast Pacific “pool.” Where else can one relax after an invigorating locally harvested saltwater bath or sea salt exfoliation, a hot stone massage or diamond luminous facial while observing pods of dolphins and other sea life churning and dancing through the water? Take the opportunity to order healthy and locally sourced refreshments which will nourish body and mind from Solviva, served poolside.
Unique to Terranea, a visit to the Sea Salt Conservatory offers special insight into why the food and water is so extraordinary here.
“I learned that nearby Abalone Cove received a 97 out of 100 points for water quality,” said Executive Chef Bernard Ibarra, after submitting sea water and salt samples for testing. “The chemist said it is one of the best he has tested,” added Ibarra. “Food awakens all of your senses. Not only by eating it but also how it’s harvested and prepared.”
In 2015 Ibarra created the template for this on-site facility constructed to harvest the resort’s signature sea salt. Buckets of seawater are brought in and natural evaporation takes place in the greenhouse, with the end result a healthy and uncontaminated sea salt, high in magnesium and potassium. Wind, rain, sun and fog directly affect the batching process, and scheduling can be time-consuming with three to five weeks about the norm. Special ways to enjoy Ibarra’s creativity include workshops, Land to Sea Culinary Immersion Packages and the interactive Chef’s Table Dinner Series, where proceeds benefit local charitable organizations.
Dining options abound at Terranea, with distinctly different restaurants all hosting indoor or al fresco dining ... and why not, with spectacular and eternal views at land’s end?
The casual Nelson’s recalls macho TV character Navy SEAL Mike Nelson, portrayed by hunky Lloyd Bridges in the early ’60s diving program SeaHunt. Bridges was a WWII U.S. Coast Guard veteran and eventually performed his own stunts on the show, which often referred to Marineland and the importance of preserving sea life and its environment. At Nelson’s, fresh seafood is king and the chef works magic even with well-loved fare like shrimp tacos. A bonus was some very special service provided by server Marcio Donaldson, a finalist on American Idol in 2018.
The American-styled Catalina Kitchen offers entrees from Dungeness Crab Louis to a remarkably good Spaghetti Bolognese. Both Catalina and the Asian-themed Bashi, with Sushi, Sashimi and Craft dishes like Wok-Tossed Garlic Noodles, are both tucked behind the massive pool area, all while showing off multi-million-dollar ocean views. One guest remarked, “If I didn’t know this was southern California I’d think I was in Maui!” Nearby, Mar’Sel, the name a twist of Spanish and French for “sea” and “salt,” foretells inventive and blended upscale cuisine ranging from Diver Scallops or crispy-skinned Branzino to Venison Loin and Ossobuco. Night air can be chilly in this coastal micro-climate, but an observant server brought one female guest a cover-up as she dined on the terrace ... another touch of class.
And then there’s the golf. While not a regulation 18-hole course, The Links at Terranea is a well-conditioned 9-hole gem providing something for everyone to enjoy, families included. No pretension here: T-shirts, swim shorts and other non-traditional golf duds and sandals are all welcome. Hospitable and gracious, the pro shop staff encourages warm-up sessions at the Golf House technology learning and simulator center, then sets up your self-propelled carts and off you go. There are no “men’s” or “women’s” tees, simply markers placed at varying yardages. You pick. There’s always a “friendly distance” for newbies and those who are less-skilled. Even better: nine opportunities for a hole-in-one.
There are scenery distractions aplenty. At the top end of the course, one can’t avoid peering out toward the placid Pacific, yet with no danger of contributing any golf balls to the depths. People think par-3 courses are easy, but Origins Golf Designs architect Todd Eckenrode’s artistry challenges the best golfers while still creating enjoyable playing experiences. Holes named Boomerang, Captain’s Bluff, Punchbowl and Whale Road make up the clever routing with far more elevation changes than might be expected near sea level. Total yardage ranges up to 1,239, with FootGolf yardage at 695. Thankfully, replay rates are allowed because after holing out on No. 9, you’ll want to head right back to No. 1.
After golf is a perfect time to visit Sea Beans near the main lobby for light bites, gourmet pastries, specialty coffees, gelato, those specialty sea salts and other treasures, while perusing posted daily schedules, which run the gamut of activities and entertainment. Don’t miss the hands-on and engaging presentation from resident Falconer Joe Roy III. While educating guests of all ages and holding the hypnotic glance of steely-eyed Owly or some other native raptors, this work is his life and is extremely personal.
“It’s about waking up at sunrise and seeing something as fast as a falcon,” explains Roy. “When my birds are flying, they kind of take a piece of me with them.” This becomes more spellbinding as youngsters touch and stroke the surprisingly smooth feathers of these striking creatures, totally captivated, eyes full of wonder at seeing wildlife so close.
Kids aren’t the only ones mesmerized—adults are, too. Like Roy’s birds, one cannot help but also take home a little piece of Terranea.