Texas Golfer Apologizes Following Heckling Confrontation With Rory McIlroy
Texas Longhorns golfer Luke Potter has had quite the week.
On Monday, Potter won the first NCAA golf tournament of his career, finishing 10-under par to take home the individual crown at The Hayt Collegiate Tournament. On Tuesday, Potter went viral for all the wrong reasons.
Attending a practice round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Potter and one of his teammates were watching Rory McIlroy hit a drive off the 18th tee. When McIlroy plopped his drive into the water, Potter quipped "just like 2011 at Augusta," referencing the golfer's infamous triple-bogey on the 10th hole of the final round of the '11 Masters that cost himself a chance at a green jacket.
Potter said it loud enough for McIlroy to hear, and the 35-year-old responded by walking over and snatching his phone.
According to Golf.com's Alan Bastable, Potter's phone was returned but he was escorted off the property for violating spectator rules.
Texas golf coach John Fields told Bastable that Potter has sent apology letters to McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, director of PGA Tour University Jay Monahan and North Florida coach Scott Schroeder, who hosted The Hayt tournament.
"He’s got a hole in his heart. He had no idea that what was coming out of his mouth was going to result in this fashion," Fields said. "With regards to our University of Texas program, I mean it’s an embarrassing moment. It is particularly sensitive to me because our program is built on respect for the game, and I would tell you that we coach 18- to 22-year-olds on a normal basis and they don’t always make the right call, and that’s my responsibility as a coach and when they do make a mistake it’s a learning moment."
A learning moment indeed for Potter, who will likely play next at the Pauma Valley Invitational in San Diego next week.