TGL Announces a Major Rule Change Before Busy Stretch of Matches
TGL is making a change to its format as it is set to embark on a busy stretch of matches in the coming weeks.
The tech-infused golf league that has teams play shots into a massive simulator announced Friday an update to its “Hammer” rule that is essentially a press on a given hole that increases the point value.
Starting Monday, when three matches are played at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., each team will have the use of three Hammers at the start of a match to use at their discretion. This is a change from the previous format that had one team start with the Hammer and could be held by that team the entire match.
Both teams can throw a Hammer on the same hole, meaning the most it can be worth is three points. If a Hammer is thrown before a hole is played, it must be accepted. If it is thrown during the playing of the hole, it can be rejected but then that team loses the hole.
TGL said in a news release that it had a competition committee approve the update and it was “designed to enhance the TGL experience and provide more opportunity for comebacks by teams trailing in a match.”
After a week break, TGL resumes Monday with three matches on Presidents Day followed by another on Tuesday. It will play a total of 10 matches over 15 days.