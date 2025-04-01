TGL Could Add New Team in 2026 With a $77 Million Price Tag
According to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, there may be an expansion TGL team on the way.
Mike McCarley, the co-founder of TMRW Sports with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, told the AP that there has been “a ton of interest over the course of a season” when it comes to an expansion team.
The most likely expansion would be adding a Dallas team to the already existing six teams in the league. Although plenty of investors are interested, Fergson reports that there is a group planning to bid for a Dallas franchise and expects the investment to be $77 million.
Further details are not yet known, but with plenty of stars on the PGA Tour with deep ties to Texas such as Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, Dallas seems like a logical fit to acquire an expansion team.
The six teams from 2025 are expected to largely remain intact.