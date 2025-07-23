Tiger Woods's Ex-Coach Makes Stunning Comparison for Scottie Scheffler

"He's the closest thing to Jack Nicklaus I've ever seen mentally."



With so much discussion on the Scottie Scheffler-Tiger Woods comparison, Butch Harmon takes it a different direction w/ Colt & Drew on Gravy & The Sleeze.@ColtKnost | @thesleezyman



📻: https://t.co/NmEfdRTY9U pic.twitter.com/tnkRGc4R5x