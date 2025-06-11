SI

A Pro Golfer Hit the Coolest 150-Yard Shot With His Putter at the U.S. Open

Andy Nesbitt

Tony Finau actually hit this shot too far.
The 2025 U.S. Open gets underway Thursday but we may have already seen the coolest shot of the week.

Tony Finau started his practice round on Wednesday by trying something that we probably won't see during the tournament, but it sure would be cool if we did.

The first hole at Oakmont Country Club is a par-4 that is extremely downhill on the second shot. Finau showed everyone how drastic the fall off really is when he took out his putter and hit a 150-yard putt that not only got to the green, but rolled past the hole.

Check this out:

Someone needs to try that this week when official tournament play gets underway. They would instantly become a hero of weekend hackers everywhere.

