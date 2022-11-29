While other venues may come to mind first in Scotland, the Ayrshire region is a destination worth seeing with Dundonald Links as an ideal home base.

Western Scotland's Dundonald Links has links characteristics as well as holes framed by pine trees. Courtesy of Dundonald Links

Ask most avid golfers about their bucket list and chances are Scotland would come up.

Of course, holy-grail venues like St. Andrews, Fife, Muirfield and Royal Troon top it. But first-time visitors probably don't realize most of those courses are within two hours of one another.

Enter Dundonald Links. The Kyle Phillips design put its flag in the ground as a top-notch, play-and-stay haven in western Scotland, an area that boasts a stretch of golf terrain some might say rivals anything else in the world.

That's saying quite a bit about Dundonald, considering that the historic Ayrshire venue is within a mid-iron of some other famous links courses.

"From the home of the first Open, Prestwick Golf Club, to major championship venues such as Royal Troon and Turnberry, as well as many other championship layouts, the region has something particularly special to offer visitors," says Alan Grant, senior golf manager at VisitScotland.

Dundonald rose to the forefront when travel agency juggernaut Darwin Escapes first took ownership in 2019 to the tune of $5.36 million. It then injected $29.8 million (£25 million) into a stagnating resort—all the more remarkable since it had hosted the Women's Scottish Open in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and the Scottish Open in 2017.

Not finished, an additional $1.191 million was earmarked for the 18-hole championship layout that Phillips completed. He focused on the course's undulations and its deep rough, along with adding more gorse bushes. Unlike many traditional links courses, parts of the layout are framed by pine trees.

Pine trees frame the right side of the 16th hole. Courtesy of Dundonald Links

The par-72 presents a classic links experience with generous fairways, rolling greens and a wide choice of tees that make it an enjoyable test for all abilities. It's also one of the longest courses in the United Kingdom, measuring 6,700 yards.

The revamped course, first built in 1883 by British Open champion Willie Fernie, opened in November 2021.

"People will have traveled from all over the world to be here and this might be their first and possibly only time in Scotland, so we want to make it special for them and offer a bit more than just golf," says Ian Ferguson, the resort's general manager. "We want give guests the opportunity to experience some of the Scottish culture where we can."

That starts with 18 new luxury lodges, 22 modernized rooms, a new two-story clubhouse and other amenities.

For the previous 20 years, Dundonald had operated from a "temporary" clubhouse under the auspices a new one would be built. However, deals with two prior owners fell through.

In terms of the chambers, a collection of brand new two-, four- and six-bedroom lodges were customized with bag storage and drying areas, suite bathrooms, large living spaces and fully equipped kitchen and dining facilities. Each of the lodge clusters surround a private practice putting green, also designed by Phillips.

Private lodges at Dundonald Links have private putting greens and are ideal for stay-and-plays. Courtesy of Dundonald Links

“It's super convenient," Lydia Ko said at this year's Women's Scottish Open. "This wasn't part of the facilities we had last time we were here, so I was surprised when they said there was this option."

As for other frills, Ferguson says they created a special whiskey room that offers private dining for 16 people. They brought in Blair Bowman, one of Scotland's foremost whiskey experts, to concoct a menu for enthusiasts.

"But we didn’t think that was enough, so we purchased our very own live cask of whiskey that guests can sample from directly," says Ferguson.

Dundonald attracted attention this past spring when it promoted new packages at various price points. The cheapest of the bunch—the Dundonald Links Experience—starts at $351 per person and features two rounds on the course, two nights with double occupancy in a luxury hotel or lodge room, and breakfast and dinner at the on-site Canny Crow restaurant.

The Canny Crow restaurant boasts great views of the course. Courtesy of Dundonald Links

As part of the Ayrshire Links Experience, golfers can enjoy a two-night stay at Dundonald with three rounds at the host venue, the links at Barrasie and Irvine Golf Club. It also comes with breakfast and a Canny Crow dinner, starting at $452 per person.

The two-night Ultimate Links Experience package includes rounds at Dundonald Links, the prestigious links of Western Gailes and Prestwick Golf Club, with breakfast and one dinner, starting at $441.

When to travel? That's all part of Scotland's allure.

"Scotland remains a year-round destination, although winter can get a little cold and wild," says Grant. "It brings the golfer back to how the game used to be played—against all of Mother Nature’s elements. In summer, whilst high season, the variety and number of courses means that you are likely to find a time at one of the courses, on any particular day to suit your travel plans."

While Grant's mission is to help visitors identify the hidden course gems, he's a strong believer Ayrshire stacks up against other Scottish destinations and their ballyhooed histories.

And if Dundonald can strengthen the golf region with its recent refurbishments, then Ferguson views that as a victory. Ayrshire counts five of the top 100 courses in the U.K.

"From a broader perspective, we would like to see Ayrshire established as more of a golf destination in its own right rather than just part of a trip to other areas in Scotland," says Ferguson.

"We believe that the new extensive facilities at Dundonald Links and the continued interest in what we have created, along with all of our partners in the industry, locally and internationally, will help achieve this goal."

And, in the process, perhaps put Dundonald on every avid golfer's bucket list, too.